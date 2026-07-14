CJP Protest: Wangchuk continues fast despite 'immense pain' as political leaders seek dialogue

Activist Sonam Wangchuk is suffering muscle loss and is in "immense pain" but has refused to end his hunger strike, despite appeals from political leaders, public figures and supporters on Tuesday urging him to call off his 17-day fast and asking the government to initiate dialogue.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been protesting at Jantar Mantar for the past 25 days over the NEET issue, unveiled a five-point examination reform charter and claimed support for its agitation was growing across political parties.

As Wangchuk's health continued to deteriorate, leaders including Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal appealed to him to end his fast.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman urged the government to open a dialogue with Wangchuk, saying India should not "sit back and watch one of its greatest minds be sacrificed".

Actor Omi Vaidya, best known for playing Chatur "Silencer" Ramalingam in 3 Idiots, also urged people to pay attention to Wangchuk's deteriorating health, saying he did not want the activist to die.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk had been losing muscle mass and was in "immense pain", adding that the activist had lost 8.5 kg since the start of his fast.

"He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, 'Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won't even have a dialogue,'" Dipke said in a post on X.