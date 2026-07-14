Opposition leaders urge Wangchuk to end hunger strike; AAP chief Kejriwal to visit Jantar Mantar on July 16

Opposition leaders on Tuesday appealed to educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite fast at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, while expressing support for the ongoing protest.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal extended his party's support to the ongoing protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar and urged Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike.

In a press conference, Kejriwal said he will visit Jantar Mantar at 5 pm on Thursday to extend his support to Wangchuk and the CJP protest.

"Sonam Wangchuk is on hunger strike for some days and his health is deteriorating. He is an asset of the country and I appeal him to end his hunger strike. There are other ways also for the struggle," the former Delhi chief minister said.

AAP supports the CJP protest and its demands and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should immediately step down, he said.

Kejriwal added the exam system should be improved to plug paper leaks and protect students from facing problems in the future.

AAP leader and former Delhi chief minister Atishi met Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar on Monday.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also appealed to Wangchuk to end his indefinite fast, saying no sacrifice holds significance for the "insensitive" BJP government.

"We humbly request and earnestly appeal to Shri Sonam Wangchuk ji to break his fast. His life is invaluable to the entire world because it embodies the same commitment to humanity and the environment as it does to democracy," Yadav posted on X.

"The BJP government, which he is attempting to awaken through his fast unto death, is itself a principle-less and corrupt system. In its insensitivity and heartlessness, the sacrifice of anyone holds no significance; therefore, expecting any sense of propriety or change of heart from BJP members is utterly futile," he said.

"For them (BJP), no one's life holds any value. For them, money is paramount. They are intoxicated with the arrogance of wealth earned through corruption. Hoping for change in them is in vain. Those who are arrogant cannot be refined," he added.

The appeals come on the 24th day of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar and the 17th day of Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike.

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk has begun losing muscle mass and is in severe pain. Sharing their conversation on X, Dipke said he urged the activist to end his fast, but Wangchuk responded, "Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the govt why they won't even have a dialogue."