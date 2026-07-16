19 days into hunger strike, Sonam Wangchuk loses over nine kg; doctors warn it could affect organs

Lamba, however, warned that Wangchuk has entered a critical stage of prolonged fast.

"After glucose reserves are exhausted, the body consumes fat. After that, muscles begin to get consumed. His ketone level had reached 3-plus and, after improving hydration, it has come down to 2-plus. His uric acid is high, which indicates that muscles are being consumed," he said.

"The next stage can be alarming. Organs can be impacted. We are keeping him under 24x7 vigilance and hope it does not reach that stage. I urge the government to intervene as soon as possible because he is a precious gem and we do not want to lose him. If organs get impacted, it can be really alarming for us," Lamba said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court directed authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health on a daily basis and provide medical intervention whenever required, observing that "life of any citizen is precious". The Centre and the Delhi government told the court they had no objection to regular medical monitoring.

In his video message, Wangchuk sought to allay concerns over his health, saying medical examinations conducted so far had not indicated any immediate danger.

"My condition is not such that I will die in two-four days. Many medical tests have been conducted and the results are quite normal for an 18-day fast. An ECG was also done and it is not bad. I can continue for many more days. Yes, there is weakness and my muscles are getting weak, but my heart and core are still fine," he said.

Wangchuk urged his supporters to participate in large numbers in the proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20, instead of appealing to him to end the fast. He said students should treat it as "a real lesson in political science and democracy".

He also appealed to people to register for the march through the campaign's website or missed-call initiative.