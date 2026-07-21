Vir Das calls out artists' silence on Delhi students' protest

NEW DELHI: Actor and comedian Vir Das has criticised the silence of live performers over the ongoing students' protests, urging artists to support the movement and describing their inaction as "sheer hypocrisy".

In a note shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Das argued that artists who remain silent on issues that matter to young people cannot later expect those same audiences to support their shows.

"If you are an Indian live artist, I hope you understand the sheer hypocrisy of not speaking up for the people, and then trying to sell them tickets later," he wrote.

Das said that by staying silent, artists risk appearing disconnected from the concerns of their audiences.

"You are appearing as a silent viewer to what the Indian crowd cares about, and then expecting an Indian crowd to be loud and vocal and care about you. You do you. Doesn't work."

He added that India's live entertainment industry is driven by young audiences who come together in support of artists.

"The concert economy in India is built on young people gathering in support."