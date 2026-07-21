Vir Das calls out artists' silence on Delhi students' protest

NEW DELHI: Actor and comedian Vir Das has criticised the silence of live performers over the ongoing students' protests, urging artists to support the movement and describing their inaction as "sheer hypocrisy".
In a note shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Das argued that artists who remain silent on issues that matter to young people cannot later expect those same audiences to support their shows.
"If you are an Indian live artist, I hope you understand the sheer hypocrisy of not speaking up for the people, and then trying to sell them tickets later," he wrote.
Das said that by staying silent, artists risk appearing disconnected from the concerns of their audiences.
"You are appearing as a silent viewer to what the Indian crowd cares about, and then expecting an Indian crowd to be loud and vocal and care about you. You do you. Doesn't work."
He added that India's live entertainment industry is driven by young audiences who come together in support of artists.
"The concert economy in India is built on young people gathering in support."
Addressing those who claim they are "not political", Das wrote that such a stance often reflects a position of comfort rather than neutrality.
"I get that 'you're not political', which is subtext for 'I'm comfortable'. I always look at those statements and think, do you, buddy. I'd submit to you that this issue isn't political or partisan anymore. You can support them by platforming what they care about."
The remarks come in the wake of the "Chalo Sansad" protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in New Delhi on Monday.
Thousands of protesters marched towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and alleging widespread examination paper leaks and corruption in the education system.
Police intervened to disperse the demonstration, detaining protesters and deploying security personnel.
( With inputs from PTI)