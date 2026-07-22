ZEE5 announces new series based on a paper leak story, The Scam — Leaked, amidst CJP protests; teaser out

The teaser begins with the visuals of a bustling printing press in the middle of the night, supervised by a few men as they oversee the printing process of Medical Entrance Exam Test (MEET). Even as the papers are sealed and confidentially packed into boxes before being couriered to exam centres, we see that an anonymous man quickly takes snapshots of the exam test, and immediately forwards all the images to many, hence triggering a nation-wide panic as news channel report the news of MEET paper leak, talking to countless students who are horror-struck by the developments.