ZEE5 announces new series based on a paper leak story, The Scam — Leaked, amidst CJP protests; teaser out

Amidst the ongoing CJP protests that are being held in response to the alleged NEET paper leak scandal, streamer ZEE5 has announced a new show that will promisingly revolve around a paper leak at its core. The official teaser of the show, titled The Scam - Leaked, was unveiled on Wednesday morning.
The teaser begins with the visuals of a bustling printing press in the middle of the night, supervised by a few men as they oversee the printing process of Medical Entrance Exam Test (MEET). Even as the papers are sealed and confidentially packed into boxes before being couriered to exam centres, we see that an anonymous man quickly takes snapshots of the exam test, and immediately forwards all the images to many, hence triggering a nation-wide panic as news channel report the news of MEET paper leak, talking to countless students who are horror-struck by the developments.
The teaser ends with a chilling visual of an incoming phone call that remains unanswered — as the camera pans away, the frame reveals a body hanging from the ceiling fan, subtly underlining the immense toll such a paper leak scandal takes on students’ mental health, driving some of them to suicide. In their announcement post, ZEE5 wrote, “One paper. Millions of dreams. One leak. A nation in disbelief. The Scam: Leaked, Coming Soon on Zee5!”
The teaser also avoids revealing details of any cast member, or details about the primary crew. A release date for the show is yet to be announced.
While the makers haven’t stated it in their announcement teaser, The Scam — Leaked is evidently inspired from the recent events around the NEET-PG paper leak scandal which took place in May this year, followed by recent nationwide protests.