Paper leak serious issue, my heart goes out to those hurt: Salman Khan

"This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go about it, and the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.

"This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support and make a stronger educational system. It's a win-win situation. Hoping and praying for a positive decision," he wrote.

The actor said education should get trendier and more fashionable so that India becomes an education hub.

The student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak have found support from many in the film industry, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Rajkummar Rao, Revathy, Tovino Thomas and Anurag Kashyap.

The "Sultan" star, however, is the first from the Khan troika to speak on the issue.

His post comes two days after the police crackdown on protestors in the capital during the 'Chalo Sansad' march called by the Cockroach Janta Party, to push for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in various examinations.