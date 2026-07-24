Dia Mirza questions PM Modi’s response to ongoing student protests

Responding to the post, Mirza said it did not address the concerns of students and families affected by the controversy.

“Not one word of empathy for the parents who have lost their children, for the children who have died, for the incredible resilience of students demanding their rights, for Sonam ji and the students who were on a hunger strike for weeks,” she wrote.

“How hard can it be, Sir? It took 47 days for you to say something. And now that you have, you have said nothing. Nothing that can heal millions of hearts that are broken,” she added.

Mirza had earlier expressed support for the student movement on social media, saying she stood with the students and backed their right to peaceful protest, while calling for accountability, transparency and reforms in the education system.

(With inputs from PTI)