PM Modi promises 'more strict action' against paper leaks to be announced in Cabinet meeting on Friday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday late night announced that the government is going to take more strict actions against paper leaks in the meeting of the Union Cabinet to be held on Friday.
In a video message in Hindi, Modi said, “More strict actions against paper leaks will come in tomorrow’s cabinet.”
He said the government has taken a decision to constitute a fast-track court and directed the departments to work on constituting it and also other strict measures.
“The departments have informed me late night that the draft proposal in this regard with provision of strict punishment is ready and the same will be taken up during the meeting of the Union cabinet. After discussing the matter with my cabinet colleagues, we will take a final decision.”
From Monday, when the second week of the Parliament session begins, “our efforts would be to get the proposed measures passed by both the houses of Parliament”.
“Our initial response to the paper leak was to ensure that students’ year is not lost and therefore “we ensured timely re-examination and declaration of results”. The results have come and successful candidates are happy and are in the process of getting admission, he added.
He also said that paper leak is very painful for students and their parents. “Keeping this in mind, swift actions were taken and culprits were arrested and put behind the bar,” he added.