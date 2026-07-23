PM Modi promises 'more strict action' against paper leaks to be announced in Cabinet meeting on Friday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday late night announced that the government is going to take more strict actions against paper leaks in the meeting of the Union Cabinet to be held on Friday.

In a video message in Hindi, Modi said, “More strict actions against paper leaks will come in tomorrow’s cabinet.”

He said the government has taken a decision to constitute a fast-track court and directed the departments to work on constituting it and also other strict measures.

“The departments have informed me late night that the draft proposal in this regard with provision of strict punishment is ready and the same will be taken up during the meeting of the Union cabinet. After discussing the matter with my cabinet colleagues, we will take a final decision.”