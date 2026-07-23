Paper leak row escalates as CJP calls for nationwide protest, Opposition takes battle to Gandhi Smriti

NEW DELHI: The NEET paper leak controversy escalated into a wider political confrontation on Thursday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called for nationwide protests on Friday, the Centre renewed its offer of talks with student leaders, and the Opposition led by Rahul Gandhi staged a symbolic march to Gandhi Smriti in solidarity with agitating students.
The developments came amid heightened security across central Delhi, with several metro stations shut, mobile internet services suspended in parts of the city and businesses in Connaught Place advised to close early ahead of anticipated demonstrations.
The government, which has designated Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh to engage with protesters, said it had reached out four times in the past 24 hours for talks.
“I again make a humble appeal to the students on protest. The government is ready for talks whenever they want, for as long as they want. The discussions can be held with an open mind at Nadda ji’s residence, and I will also be present,” he said. Nadda also said the Centre remained open to dialogue. “They can come either to my residence or my office for talks,” he said.
However, the CJP declined the invitation, insisting that any meeting should take place at a neutral venue rather than at a minister's residence or office.
The standoff comes even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre would establish fast-track courts for speedy trials in paper leak cases. Backing the move, Nadda said it reflected the government's commitment to protecting students' futures.
The CJP, however, dismissed the announcement as a “distraction” that failed to address the root cause of repeated examination leaks.
“Dharmendra Pradhan must resign. Fast track courts are not the solution,” the outfit said in a post on X.
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said paper leaks were the result of "systemic failure" rather than delays in prosecution. “The announcement of fast-track courts is not a real solution. It is merely a distraction. The youth are demanding accountability, and that accountability must begin with the education minister,” he said.
Adding to the momentum of the protests, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday along with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, expressed support for agitating students through social media, calling for a fair, transparent and accountable examination system.
The Opposition, meanwhile, intensified its campaign against the Centre following the showdown in Parliament.
Carrying copies of the Constitution and the Tricolour, INDIA bloc MPs led by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi marched to Gandhi Smriti at Tees January Marg. At the memorial, the MPs switched on their mobile phone flashlights and observed a silent tribute to students who allegedly died by suicide in the wake of the examination controversy.
Several leaders also held placards demanding accountability and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.
The visit came after the Opposition claimed it had been denied permission to assemble at India Gate. The MPs travelled from Rahul Gandhi's residence amid heavy police deployment and barricades.
"In solidarity with the students, we wanted to take the Opposition MPs to India Gate, but we were not allowed. Then we decided to go to Gandhi Smriti, and even there our bus was stopped. They are doing drama because they are scared," Rahul said.
After the tribute, Rahul reiterated the Opposition's support for the student movement.
"The students of our country are on the streets, so we felt the Opposition should also be on the streets. Our message is simple: we are with the students. The entire Opposition stands with them," he said.
The issue also continued to disrupt Parliament, where the Opposition pressed for a discussion on the alleged paper leak and demanded the resignation of Pradhan.