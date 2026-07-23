Paper leak row escalates as CJP calls for nationwide protest, Opposition takes battle to Gandhi Smriti

NEW DELHI: The NEET paper leak controversy escalated into a wider political confrontation on Thursday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called for nationwide protests on Friday, the Centre renewed its offer of talks with student leaders, and the Opposition led by Rahul Gandhi staged a symbolic march to Gandhi Smriti in solidarity with agitating students.

The developments came amid heightened security across central Delhi, with several metro stations shut, mobile internet services suspended in parts of the city and businesses in Connaught Place advised to close early ahead of anticipated demonstrations.

The government, which has designated Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh to engage with protesters, said it had reached out four times in the past 24 hours for talks.

“I again make a humble appeal to the students on protest. The government is ready for talks whenever they want, for as long as they want. The discussions can be held with an open mind at Nadda ji’s residence, and I will also be present,” he said. Nadda also said the Centre remained open to dialogue. “They can come either to my residence or my office for talks,” he said.

However, the CJP declined the invitation, insisting that any meeting should take place at a neutral venue rather than at a minister's residence or office.

The standoff comes even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre would establish fast-track courts for speedy trials in paper leak cases. Backing the move, Nadda said it reflected the government's commitment to protecting students' futures.

The CJP, however, dismissed the announcement as a “distraction” that failed to address the root cause of repeated examination leaks.

“Dharmendra Pradhan must resign. Fast track courts are not the solution,” the outfit said in a post on X.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said paper leaks were the result of "systemic failure" rather than delays in prosecution. “The announcement of fast-track courts is not a real solution. It is merely a distraction. The youth are demanding accountability, and that accountability must begin with the education minister,” he said.