'Failure is okay, cheating is not': Sachin Tendulkar backs students protesting NEET paper leak

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday backed students protesting against the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, saying their disappointment was understandable and calling on society to ensure that they "don't feel this way again".

In a post on X, Tendulkar recalled a lesson imparted by his late father, Ramesh Tendulkar, who was a professor.

"My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, 'Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts.' As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy. Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn't been rewarded, it is understandable," Tendulkar wrote.

He urged parents, teachers, schools, administrators, friends, relatives and society at large to create an environment where integrity is encouraged, merit is rewarded and young people remain motivated.

"Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don't feel this way again. Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success. As a society, all of us, including parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools, and administrators, have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energised.

"We must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins. I am certain we will all find solutions that strengthen our children's future and safeguard their aspirations. Jai Hind!" he added.