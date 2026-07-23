'Nothing is more important than youth's future': PM Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that safeguarding the future of the country's youth remains the government's highest priority, saying those responsible for paper leaks would face strict action.

His remarks come amid continuing protests by students over the alleged NEET paper leak and demands resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The prime minister said the government has decided to establish fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials and stringent punishment in paper leak cases.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," Modi said in a post on X.

He added that he had directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps to tackle the issue.

"This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students," the PM said.