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Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE | PM announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases; CJP says movement has moved beyond Pradhan

A heavy police presence remained at Jantar Mantar on Thursday as security was tightened a day after fresh tensions erupted during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) ongoing protest.
Security personnel stand guard as commuters gather outside Janpath metro station after it was closed due to 'security reasons', in New Delhi.
Security personnel stand guard as commuters gather outside Janpath metro station after it was closed due to 'security reasons', in New Delhi.Photo |PTI
TNIE online desk
Summary

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) indefinite protest entered its 34th day on Thursday at Delhi's Jantar Mantar amid heightened security and fresh allegations of an internet shutdown at the protest site. The party claimed the move was aimed at disrupting communication among protesters and expressed fears of another police crackdown, while urging supporters to remain peaceful.

The protest follows violent clashes on Wednesday after demonstrators marching towards Parliament spilled onto Sansad Marg. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd, while some protesters allegedly hurled stones at security personnel and chased them along Connaught Place's main radial road, leaving several police personnel injured and prompting tighter security across central Delhi.

The CJP has vowed to continue its indefinite agitation, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged failures in the education system.

Rahul Gandhi reacts to PM's post on paper leak, says Modi ‘harmed future of our youth’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reacted sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on fast-track courts for paper leak cases, accusing the government of failing students and shielding those responsible for irregularities in the education system.

In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, “You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it.”

ACP sustained head injury, bruises in stone pelting near Jantar Mantar: RML Hospital

 A Delhi Police ACP was brought to RML Hospital here with a head injury and multiple bruises after a stone-pelting incident near Jantar Mantar, hospital authorities said on Thursday.

"ACP, Connaught Place, Vivek Bhagat, was brought to the Emergency Department of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital following the reported incident of stone pelting last night near Jantar Mantar.

"On examination, he was found to have multiple bruises over both the upper and lower limbs, along with the shoulder, and swelling over the parieto-occipital region (back of the head). The patient also gave a history of ear bleeding and vomiting," the hospital said in a statement.

'BJP goons' trying to disrupt peaceful protest, says Abhijeet Dipke

Abhijeet Dipke alleged that "BJP goons" were being brought in to disrupt the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar and tarnish the movement's image.

“People are being sent from outside to deliberately disrupt the protest. We have been sitting here for a month. No such incident has happened in a month. But now, as this protest has grown, goons are being sent from outside by the BJP to deliberately incite people,” he told reporters.

Dipke further claimed, “These are the people from the BJP who are pelting stones. The police bring trucks of stones here. BJP goons come, they pelt stones and then defame the people of CJP,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Protest no longer just about Pradhan, questions now being raised at PM, says CJP

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Thursday said protesters would continue their agitation until Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan is removed from office.

Addressing supporters at Jantar Mantar, Ranka said the protest had drawn large crowds and that demonstrators remained determined to press for Pradhan's resignation.

“We will remain here until Dharmendra Pradhan is removed. A large number of people are here, full of passion and determination, and everyone wants his resignation,” he told news agency PTI.

Ranka added, “As the days pass, the issue is no longer limited to Dharmendra Pradhan. The focus is now shifting towards the Prime Minister,” he said, claiming that protesters were increasingly questioning why the government was not responding to their concerns.

CJP reacts to PM Modi's post o X

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on fast-track courts for paper leak cases, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said its core demand remains unchanged, “Dharmendra Pradhan must resign,” the movement said on X.

PM Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that safeguarding the future of the country's youth remains the government's highest priority, saying those responsible for paper leaks would face strict action.

The prime minister said the government has decided to establish fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials and stringent punishment in paper leak cases.

READ STORY HERE

'Willing to disrupt lifeline but not talk’: AAP leader slams Centre over Metro station closure

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Thursday slammed the Centre over the continued closure of several Delhi Metro stations, alleging that the government was inconveniencing commuters while refusing to engage with protesters at Jantar Mantar.

In a post on X, Atishi said, “Modi govt is willing to disrupt the lifeline travel of Delhi day after day, harass ordinary commuters- but is not willing to talk to the youngsters protesting at Jantar Mantar.”

Her remarks come as 16 Delhi Metro stations remain closed amid heightened security arrangements linked to the ongoing protests.

CJP solidarity protests in Mumbai, at least 400 booked

Mumbai Police have booked around 400 people and registered 13 FIRs over the past five days in connection with protests held without permission in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led students' peaceful protests in New Delhi.

Demonstrations were held at multiple locations across the city, including Shivaji Park, Chaityabhoomi, Chembur and Shiv Sena Bhavan, despite the absence of police permission.

READ STORY HERE.

CJP shares visuals from protest site, says protesters gathered despite police crackdown

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Thursday shared visuals from Jantar Mantar in the morning. “Yesterday, Delhi Police cracked down heavily on protesters outside Jantar Mantar. Internet was shut down. People brutally lathicharged. And yet, this is today morning at Jantar Mantar,” Ranka said in a post on X.

CJP claims Delhi Police brought ‘totally damaged car’ at Jantar Mantar protest site

The Cockroach Janta Party on Thursday claimed that the Delhi Police had brought a damaged car outside the protest site, sharing visuals of the vehicle.

“Delhi Police has just brought in a totally damaged car and placed it outside the protest site at Jantar Mantar. Why have you placed this car here @DelhiPolice? What do you intend to show with this car?” CJP said in a post on X. “Everyone should remember this car has been brought here in this condition - important to record before they can blame it on peaceful protesters,” it added.

16 Delhi Metro stations closed due to 'security reasons'

Sixteen Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, were closed on Thursday morning till further instructions due to security reasons, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

However, interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations.

"Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium metro stations have been closed till further instructions," the DMRC said in a post on X.

CJP alleges internet shutdown at Jantar Mantar

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on alleged that internet services were shut down around Jantar Mantar where its supporters have been staging a sit-in, and questioned if the government was preparing for another police crackdown on the agitation.

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said, “Internet service shutdown at Jantar Mantar. Govt planning another brutal crackdown?” In another post, Dipke appealed to police and paramilitary personnel deployed at the protest site not to use force against demonstrators.

READ STORY HERE.

Sonam Wangchuk
NEET paper leak
Jantar Mantar protests
CJP protests

Key Events

Rahul Gandhi reacts to PM's post on paper leak, says Modi ‘harmed future of our youth’

'BJP goons' trying to disrupt peaceful protest, says Abhijeet Dipke

Protest no longer just about Pradhan, questions now being raised at PM, says CJP

CJP reacts to PM Modi's post o X

Read More