Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE | PM announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases; CJP says movement has moved beyond Pradhan

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on alleged that internet services were shut down around Jantar Mantar where its supporters have been staging a sit-in, and questioned if the government was preparing for another police crackdown on the agitation.
In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said, “Internet service shutdown at Jantar Mantar. Govt planning another brutal crackdown?” In another post, Dipke appealed to police and paramilitary personnel deployed at the protest site not to use force against demonstrators.