A heavy police presence remained at Jantar Mantar on Thursday as security was tightened a day after fresh tensions erupted during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) ongoing protest.

Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE | PM announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases; CJP says movement has moved beyond Pradhan

Security personnel stand guard as commuters gather outside Janpath metro station after it was closed due to 'security reasons', in New Delhi. Photo |PTI