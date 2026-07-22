Jantar Mantar protest LIVE | CJP says July 20 was just a trailer, millions more will come to Delhi

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday said thousands of protesters had gathered at Jantar Mantar. CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka warned that "millions more" would join if the government failed to meet their demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET irregularities.
Heavy security and barricading remain in place around Parliament House, Rafi Marg and other parts of Delhi. Police have registered six FIRs in connection with the violence and vandalism during Monday's protest march and are probing an alleged larger criminal conspiracy.
Meanwhile, Congress units staged protests across several states against the police lathi-charge on students and the detention of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other opposition leaders. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was also detained during a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.
Separately, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who remains on an indefinite fast, was shifted to Medanta Hospital following Delhi High Court orders. Union ministers Jitendra Singh and J P Nadda visited the hospital to enquire about his health.