Heavy barricading remains in place around Parliament House as CJP continues its Jantar Mantar protest, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET irregularities.

Jantar Mantar protest LIVE | CJP says July 20 was just a trailer, millions more will come to Delhi

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday said thousands of protesters had gathered at Jantar Mantar. Photo |ANI