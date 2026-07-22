Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi raise NEET heat in hot, humid capital

NEW DELHI: High political drama unfolded outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday evening as Delhi Police detained Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several Opposition MPs after they staged a sit-in demanding action over the alleged NEET paper leak and police crackdown on protesting students.

The protest began near the Lok Kalyan Marg roundabout and quickly turned into a flashpoint between the Congress and the government. The party demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while seeking a discussion in Parliament on the alleged paper leak and police action against students.

The situation escalated shortly after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav arrived at the protest site around 6 pm to express solidarity with the Congress. Moments later, Delhi Police, backed by Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, moved in to clear the area, triggering chaotic scenes.

As police personnel attempted to remove the protesters, pushing and jostling broke out. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress MPs resisted being taken away, while their security personnel tried to shield them amid the melee.

Congress leaders, exhausted after sitting for over hours in sweltering heat and high humidity, continued raising slogans even as police escorted them towards waiting buses. A tight protective ring was formed around Priyanka Gandhi by her security staff and party leaders as police advanced.