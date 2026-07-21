'Students deserve certainty over chaos, disruption': Pradhan slams Rahul Gandhi's sit-in protest

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has been the focus of protests demanding his resignation, on Tuesday accused Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of seeking to politicise students amid demonstrations and a dharna staged by the Congress leader and party members outside 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

In a post on X, Pradhan alleged that Rahul Gandhi had "continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament".

He further claimed that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress had staged a dharna outside the Prime Minister's residence, causing inconvenience to the public and disregarding established security protocols.

"Even after Government conveyed its readiness for a comprehensive discussion, the Congress chose political spectacle over democratic debate. Their objective was never solutions for students, it was disruption for political headlines", Pradhan alleged.

Stepping up his attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Union minister said, "For Rahul Gandhi, this is not about students. This is about manufacturing confrontation after every genuine avenue for discussion has been opened".