'Students deserve certainty over chaos, disruption': Pradhan slams Rahul Gandhi's sit-in protest

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has been the focus of protests demanding his resignation, on Tuesday accused Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of seeking to politicise students amid demonstrations and a dharna staged by the Congress leader and party members outside 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.
In a post on X, Pradhan alleged that Rahul Gandhi had "continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament".
He further claimed that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress had staged a dharna outside the Prime Minister's residence, causing inconvenience to the public and disregarding established security protocols.
"Even after Government conveyed its readiness for a comprehensive discussion, the Congress chose political spectacle over democratic debate. Their objective was never solutions for students, it was disruption for political headlines", Pradhan alleged.
Stepping up his attack on Rahul Gandhi, the Union minister said, "For Rahul Gandhi, this is not about students. This is about manufacturing confrontation after every genuine avenue for discussion has been opened".
Reiterating the government's commitment to students, Pradhan asserted: "Our Government remains 100% committed to discussing NEET and addressing every genuine concern of our youth on the floor of the House. The students of India deserve far better than being treated as props in a political campaign".
He said that students deserve certainty over chaos, solutions over slogans, and responsibility over disruption.
"We owe our students more than outrage. We owe them answers, reforms and accountability. That is exactly what our government remains committed to delivering", he remarked.
Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders were protesting outside PM Modi's residence over the police crackdown during the peaceful march by students on Monday.
Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendera Singh, arrived at the protest site and was seen briefly conversing with Rahul Gandhi. yet, the talks remained inconclusive.
However, later Delhi Police forcibly removed and detained Gandhi and along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and other Congress leaders from the protest site.
All the detained leaders were released after few hours.