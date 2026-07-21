Delhi protest crackdown: Rahul Gandhi refuses to end protest outside PM's House, talks with Centre inconclusive

Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh along with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan met Rahul Gandhi and urged him to end the protest outside the PM's residence.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders are protesting at the Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

They are demanding PM Modi's and Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over the crackdown on student protests over exam irregularities.

"They wanted us to withdraw the protest and we did not agree because our demands were not met. We want Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign and a discussion in Parliament on the paper leaks. More MPs, more Congress workers and more common people will join our protest," said Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders are protesting at the Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. They are demanding PM Modi's and Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over the crackdown on student protests over exam irregularities.

“We have marched to PM Modi’s house to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday. The Government doesn’t want to take any accountability, or does it want to have a debate on it in Parliament. PM and HM must resign for destroying the future of India’s youth,” Rahul said in a post on X.

"Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi wanted to raise their voices in Parliament about the way students were treated in Delhi on Monday. But our leaders were not allowed to speak in the House. PM Narendra Modi neither comes to the House himself nor listens to the Opposition. In such a situation, we have staged a sit-in outside the Prime Minister's residence --they will have to respond," said Congress MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain.

The protest comes after both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day as the Opposition sought discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak and other issues in the education sector.