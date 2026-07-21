Amid uproar over NEET paper leak, lathi-charge on students, both Houses adjourned for the day

With the NEET paper leak, lathi-charge on students who protested in Delhi on Monday and the Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft row triggering outrage in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Houses were adjourned for the day.
Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the second day in a row as Opposition members protested seeking discussion on the NEET paper leak, the CJP protest and the alleged embezzlement of donation funds at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The House was adjourned for the day after witnessing two repeated adjournments. When the House took up the first question at 11 am, Opposition members sloganeered on the NEET paper leak and police baton-charge on protesting students.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla assured the members that they would get to raise their issues as per rules. However, when the protesting members did not relent, Birla adjourned the House. Later, when the House reassembled at 12 noon, the Opposition members started raising slogans.
Even amid the ruckus, the Ministers laid parliamentary documents.
With repeated requests by the Chair to the Opposition members to return to their seats being ignored, the House was adjourned till 2 pm. When the House met again, the protests and sloganeering by the Opposition continued.
Dilip Saikia, who was in the chair, asked the Opposition members to go back to their seats and take part in the proceedings. However, the appeal failed to evoke a smooth response by the Opposition members, leading to the Chair announcing adjournment of the House for the day.
Rajya Sabha proceedings were also adjourned for the day soon after it resumed for the post-lunch sitting amid the Opposition's protest over police lathi charge on students protesting the NEET examination paper leak.
Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the House for the day amid repeated adjournments during the day.
Earlier, after official papers were laid on the table of the House, leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge rose to speak on the police action against students who had staged protests on Monday over the alleged leak of the medical entrance examination question papers.
Kharge alleged that the protesting students were lathi-charged and police also used tear gas. His remarks sparked sloganeering by Treasury bench members. Reacting to it, the Opposition counter-sloganeered.
Amid the uproar, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan adjourned the House till noon. When the House met again at noon, Secretary General P C Mody read out a message from the Lok Sabha amid continuing commotion.
Mody informed the House that the Lok Sabha, in its sitting on Monday, had adopted a motion recommending that the Rajya Sabha elect two members to a joint committee on offices of profit to fill the vacancies caused by the retirement of N R Elango and Deepak Prakash.