Amid uproar over NEET paper leak, lathi-charge on students, both Houses adjourned for the day

With the NEET paper leak, lathi-charge on students who protested in Delhi on Monday and the Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft row triggering outrage in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Houses were adjourned for the day.

Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the second day in a row as Opposition members protested seeking discussion on the NEET paper leak, the CJP protest and the alleged embezzlement of donation funds at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The House was adjourned for the day after witnessing two repeated adjournments. When the House took up the first question at 11 am, Opposition members sloganeered on the NEET paper leak and police baton-charge on protesting students.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla assured the members that they would get to raise their issues as per rules. However, when the protesting members did not relent, Birla adjourned the House. Later, when the House reassembled at 12 noon, the Opposition members started raising slogans.

Even amid the ruckus, the Ministers laid parliamentary documents.