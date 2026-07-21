'We stand with students': PM Modi tells NDA MPs strict action taken against NEET paper leak accused

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Centre had taken stringent action against those involved in the NEET paper leak to ensure that no one "plays with the future of the youth", and urged states to work with the Union government to tackle the menace in the national interest.

Modi made the remarks at the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting, known as Mangal Milan, a day after thousands of students led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) took part in the 'Sansad Chalo' march against irregularities in the NEET exam and to demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the prime minister told MPs that the government acted immediately after reports of the paper leak surfaced, and 13 people were arrested and sent to jail.

"At the same time, the prime minister said, to ensure that students' future was not affected, the NEET re-examination was given priority, conducted successfully, and the results were declared without delay," Rijiju said after the hour-long meeting.