AAP accuses Rahul Gandhi of weakening CJP protest; calls Congress dharna a BJP 'jugalbandi'

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday criticised the Congress over its protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, alleging that Rahul Gandhi's dharna had weakened the ongoing agitation by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and accusing the Congress of acting in tandem with the BJP.

Senior AAP leader and former Delhi chief minister Atishi described the Congress protest as a "jugalbandi" with the BJP government. She questioned how Rahul Gandhi was "allowed" to stage a dharna outside the Prime Minister's residence while, she claimed, the Centre had refused to engage with CJP supporters despite their month-long protest.

"This is amazing! CJP and Sonam Wangchuk: One-month protest at Jantar Mantar. Modi govt refuses to talk to them,” she said.

“Rahul Gandhi: Allowed to protest outside PM residence. In one hour, Modi Govt starts dialogue. Wah! Kya jugalbandi hai!," the AAP leader said on X in Hindi.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused Rahul of “undermining” the agitation.

"Apparently, to undermine CJP's protest, Modi got Rahul Gandhi to stage a protest at his own residence," Singh said in Hindi on X.

Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj also attacked the Congress, alleging that its leaders were silent on the ongoing movement, while their social media handles and influencers aligned to them have been trying to "weaken" the CJP protest.