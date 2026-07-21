Wangchuk can be shifted to Medanta Hospital, says Delhi HC; Centre expresses 'no objection'

The Delhi High Court bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia on Tuesday proposed shifting activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite fast over alleged exam irregularities, from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

The Bench was hearing a plea by the activist's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, against a Sunday order of the high court refusing to interfere with his treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the Centre had no objection to Wangchuk being shifted to Medanta Hospital. However, he asserted that the activist should not seek discharge from Medanta Hospital against medical advice.

During the hearing, the court had a discussion with doctors from AIIMS who are monitoring Wangchuk's health status at Safdarjung Hospital, the activist's own doctor. It then observed that there was a consensus that he needed monitoring.