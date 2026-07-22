The Centre has ordered the deployment of 20 additional companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Delhi to bolster security amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests, demonstrations by political parties, and the Monsoon Session of Parliament, officials said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the deployment order on Tuesday night, following which the CRPF personnel began being airlifted from Kolkata to the national capital.

A total of 20 CRPF companies are being airlifted from Kolkata to be deployed in Delhi to strengthen the law and order in view of the CJP protests, demonstrations by various political parties and the ongoing Parliament session, official sources in the security establishment told PTI.

The additional deployment comes after multiple instances of violent clashes during the latest protests, which officials said necessitated immediate reinforcement.

The companies were originally stationed in West Bengal for the Assembly elections held earlier this year and remained there at the request of the state government, officials said. Each CRPF company comprises around 100 personnel.

The fresh deployment is in addition to nearly 30 companies of the CRPF and its specialised anti-riot unit, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), that have already been provided to the Delhi Police by the Centre to strengthen security during the CJP protests and the Monsoon Session, which began on July 20.

(With inputs from PTI)