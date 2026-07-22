High drama as Rahul Gandhi takes protest to PM’s doorstep

NEW DELHI: A day after thousands of students marched through the national capital over the NEET controversy, the political battle escalated on Tuesday as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were detained after leading a sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, demanding his resignation.

The high-voltage confrontation unfolded outside Lok Kalyan Marg, where Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and several senior leaders reached around 3.30 pm and staged a dharna, accusing the Centre of shielding those responsible for the alleged NEET paper leak and ordering police action against protesting students. NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule joined the demonstration later.

The Union government was quick to defuse the face-off by rushing Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh to hold talks with Rahul Gandhi. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan was also present. However, the discussions failed to break the deadlock, with the government later accusing Gandhi of shifting the goalposts from seeking a parliamentary debate to demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Congress demands included a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on police violence, a judicial inquiry into the alleged police excesses against protesting students, and an immediate discussion on NEET in both Houses.