Mumbai Police crack down on CJP solidarity protests, 400 booked in five days

Mumbai Police have booked around 400 people and registered 13 FIRs over the past five days in connection with protests held without permission in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led students' peaceful protests in New Delhi.

The cases, registered between July 18 and July 22 at various police stations, invoke charges including unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint and disobedience to orders promulgated by a public servant.

Those named in the FIRs were issued notices and allowed to leave, police said.

Demonstrations were held at multiple locations across the city, including Shivaji Park, Chaityabhoomi, Chembur and Shiv Sena Bhavan, despite the absence of police permission, an official said.

On July 19, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed a gathering at Shivaji Park organised to protest the transfer of fasting activist Sonam Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest site in Delhi to Safdarjung Hospital.

Police have also initiated action over a protest held without permission at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar on Monday and are in the process of registering another FIR in the case, the official added.

Fresh demonstrations were reported across Mumbai on Wednesday as supporters of the CJP staged protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. Hundreds of protesters gathered at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Garden in Chembur under heavy police deployment.