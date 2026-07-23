SC lawyers read Preamble in solidarity with Jantar Mantar student protesters

NEW DELHI: Expressing solidarity with the protesting students at Jantar Mantar, a group of advocates of the Supreme Court assembled on the court lawns on Thursday to read the Preamble together as part of the "Save Democracy, Save Constitution" campaign.

The advocates' gathering to read the Preamble was held during the lunch break amid ongoing student protests in the national capital.

The lawyers who gathered in the Supreme Court premises and lawns consisted of senior Supreme Court lawyers and young members of the Supreme Court Bar.

The recitation was led by senior advocates Indira Jaising and S Muralidhar. Vikas Singh, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, also participated. Among others present were senior advocates Anjana Prakash, Indira Jaising, Mahalakshmi Pavani, Nandita Rao, PV Dinesh, Jayant Thakur and advocate Vrinda Grover.

The ongoing protest was held by CJP and its supporters at Jantar Mantar and many other places across India, demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET exam paper leak case.

Many advocates also carried Indian national flags and copies of the Constitution as they collectively recited the Preamble, reaffirming the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.