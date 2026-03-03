Nawazuddin Siddiqui officially onboards Tumbbad 2

The makers also shared a few promotional stills, where Nawazuddin and Sohum can be seen posing together. Talking about the project, Nawazuddin said in an official statement, “Tumbbad has always been a film I admired for its originality and atmospheric storytelling. When Sohum shared the vision for the sequel, I liked the story and I joined them in their journey.” Talking about collaborating with Sohum and Pen Studios, he said, “This collaboration, on a project of this scale, is truly exciting. The character I’ll be portraying has many layers, and I’m looking forward to exploring this immersive universe with such a passionate team.” Nawazuddin was recently seen in Raat Akeli Hai: Bansal Murders, which released in December 2025.