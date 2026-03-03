Nawazuddin Siddiqui officially onboards Tumbbad 2

A few months ago, we had reported about Sohum Shah joining hands with Pen Studios to produce Tumbbad 2, the official sequel to the much-acclaimed horror-fantasy Tumbbad (2018). On Monday, the Tumbbad 2 team officially confirmed Nawazuddin Siddiqui coming on board for the project.
The makers also shared a few promotional stills, where Nawazuddin and Sohum can be seen posing together. Talking about the project, Nawazuddin said in an official statement, “Tumbbad has always been a film I admired for its originality and atmospheric storytelling. When Sohum shared the vision for the sequel, I liked the story and I joined them in their journey.” Talking about collaborating with Sohum and Pen Studios, he said, “This collaboration, on a project of this scale, is truly exciting. The character I’ll be portraying has many layers, and I’m looking forward to exploring this immersive universe with such a passionate team.” Nawazuddin was recently seen in Raat Akeli Hai: Bansal Murders, which released in December 2025.
This will be the first time Nawazuddin and Sohum will be working together. Sohum said on the occasion, “Nawaz sir is an actor who brings an unmatched intensity and authenticity to every role he takes on. The character he will portray plays a very crucial part in expanding the emotional and psychological landscape of the sequel. With Nawaz Sir joining the team, we believe the narrative will reach a whole new level of depth and impact.”
Directed by Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad 2 is being jointly spearheaded by Sohum Shah (under Sohum Shah Films) in collaboration with Pen Studios, led by Dr Jayantilal Gada. The shooting for the film is expected to commence soon.
Sohum Shah’s other recent releases include Ufff Ye Siyaapa and Crazxy.