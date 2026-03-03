Sunny Deol starrer action-thriller, backed by AR Murugadoss and Excel Entertainment, goes on floors

A few weeks ago, we had reported about Excel Entertaining joining hands with AR Murugadoss to produce an action entertainer starring Sunny Deol in the lead. On Monday, the makers confirmed that the film is now officially on the floors.
Yet to be titled, the shooting for the Sunny Deol starrer commenced on Friday, February 27. Billed as an action-thriller, the film also stars Jyotika in a prominent role. Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Aditya Joshi, Sunnil Jain and Yusuf Shaikh are onboard as co-producers for the film. The makers are reportedly planning to wrap up their shoot by Summer this year.
This is Excel Entertainment’s maiden collaboration with Sunny Deol. Jyotika, meanwhile, was seen in Dabba Cartel, which was incidentally bankrolled by Excel.
While more details about the film’s storyline or plot are to be confirmed, the film, directed by Balaji Ganesh promises to be a one-of-a-kind action thriller. Balaji Ganesh, who is making his debut with the project, has previously assisted Murugadoss on many projects. Antony is the film's working title.
Meanwhile, Sunny Deol, who is currently basking in the box office success of Border 2, has many other projects lined up for 2026 release. There is the Netflix original Ikka, the much-delayed Gabru which will release on May 8, and Lahore 1947, the Aamir Khan production which marks his reunion with Rajkumar Santoshi after 30 years.