Saurabh Shukla on why he doesn't take up many writing projects: Writers don't make money

Aparshakti, a law graduate himself, plays a struggling small-town lawyer in the film. “The first thing Saurabh sir told me was not to do what I would have done in my law days,” he says with a loud laugh. “During workshops and script readings, we cracked that this character is a struggling lawyer and thus needs a sense of desperation in his body language, in his eyes. And then you need an opposite reaction because when he gets the case, it is of divorcing an old couple, and he wants to lose it.” Aparshakti adds that working on the film gave him a golden opportunity to collaborate with veterans like Kapur and Kapadia. “I have grown up watching Pankaj sir’s performance in Phatichar (1991). I still remember Dimple Ma’am’s steps in 'Tera naam liya' from Ram Lakhan (1989). Actors like me are in this city, working in creative fields, because these veterans inspired us. I was nervous to perform in front of them, but then Saurabh sir ensured that the set had an environment where everybody was an equal.” Praising Aparshakti, Saurabh says the actor understood both the character and how to perform it. “I have no qualms about saying this, but had I given Aparshakti some other role in the film, he would have done an equally good job in performing it.”