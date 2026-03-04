Siddhant Chaturvedi confirms a project with Udta Punjab filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to instant fame with his performance in Gully Boy, was recently seen in Do Deewane Seher Mein, where he played a small-town boy who builds a new life in Mumbai on his own. In a recent interview, Siddhant spoke about his desire to tell more rooted stories from small town India, also confirming his collaboration with Udta Punjab filmmaker Abhishek Choubey.
Speaking at the IOI Submit held by ABP News, the Gully Boy actor said, “I want to go back to my roots. I want to tell the stories of my hometown Ballia, the life I’ve lived there. I am working on something with Abhishek Choubey. It’s a great story, and the discussions are going on about it. You will hear more about it very soon.” The actor did not share any more details about the project.
Abhishek Choubey is known for films like the Ishqiya franchise, Udta Punjab, and Sonchiriya. His last project was the Netflix original series Killer Soup.
Meanwhile, Siddharth’s upcoming projects include the V Shantaram biopic, titled V Shantaram. The film, which was officially announced in December last year, will be written and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande. It also stars Tamannaah Bhatia.