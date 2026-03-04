Siddhant Chaturvedi confirms a project with Udta Punjab filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey

Speaking at the IOI Submit held by ABP News, the Gully Boy actor said, “I want to go back to my roots. I want to tell the stories of my hometown Ballia, the life I’ve lived there. I am working on something with Abhishek Choubey. It’s a great story, and the discussions are going on about it. You will hear more about it very soon.” The actor did not share any more details about the project.