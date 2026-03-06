Release date of Maamla Legal Hai season 2 out

The release date of the second season of the courtroom comedy series Maamla Legal Hai (2024) is out. The acclaimed show returns on Netflix on April 3.
Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the series is helmed by showrunner Sameer Saxena, with Rahul Pandey as the director. Based on the world and characters created by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Anejal, this new season is written by Syed Shadan, Mohak Aneja and Tatsat Pandey, with Kunal leading the team.
The new season will see Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Anant Joshi and Anjum Batra reprise their roles and new additions to the cast will be Kusha Kapila and Dinesh Lal Yadav.
In a hilarious date announcement video the eccentric lawyers of Patparganj court can be seen discussing and debating whether marking humans dressed up as langurs with the show's release date and making them roam the streets of Delhi is an effective promotional strategy.
Elated to return for a second season, Ravi said, “I can’t believe I am saying this, but I am looking forward to going to court! I can’t thank the audience enough for the love and adulation that poured in for the first season of Maamla Legal Hai. This season, Tyagi is eager to prove himself as a judge, but it’s a task easier said than done.”