Subedaar Movie Review: The Anil Kapoor-actioner boils and boils, then spills all over

On the other hand, we don’t stay focused on Arjun’s guilt of not being with his wife in her final moments. Subedaar branches out in multiple directions none of which organically merge to reach a final destination. Shyama’s fight with a bunch of lecherous hooligans in her college is impactful but doesn’t go with the central narrative. The angle of young children drowning in the river owing to excessive sand mining is also just introduced and never explored. We don’t get one central emotion to latch on to. The film too, in a vain attempt to rejig the traditional three-act structure, is divided into chapters or rather instances titled “Janamdin” (birthday), “Saalgirah” (anniversary) and “dost” (friend), among others. They don’t necessarily add anything to the story and merely stretch a lacklustre narrative. The film also seems to be choppily edited. Just when you expect an intense action scene, the screen cuts to black only to reveal the aftermath of the fight. We later see how it all unfolded but by then the want and the emotion has been lost.