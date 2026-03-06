Trailer of Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ to release on March 7

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over. The trailer for Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release on March 7.
On Friday, the makers announced that the trailer will drop online on Saturday at 11:01 am.
Lead actor Ranveer Singh also shared the update with fans, along with an intriguing poster teasing the trailer.
“Brace yourself. Trailer out tomorrow, 7 March at 11:01 am. #DhurandharTheRevenge. Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 19 March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam,” Ranveer wrote.
Soon after the announcement, fans flooded the comments section expressing their excitement.
“Wohoo, can’t wait,” a netizen commented.
“It is going to break all records,” another user wrote.
Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 last year and went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2025. The film has since achieved cult status and rewritten box office history, surpassing Pushpa 2: The Rule to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.
Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with T-Series as the music label, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is slated for a pan-India theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan are also part of the Dhurandhar franchise. In the first instalment, Akshaye Khanna delivered a menacing performance as Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait.