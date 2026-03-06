Trailer of Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ to release on March 7

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over. The trailer for Aditya Dhar’s upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release on March 7.

On Friday, the makers announced that the trailer will drop online on Saturday at 11:01 am.

Lead actor Ranveer Singh also shared the update with fans, along with an intriguing poster teasing the trailer.

“Brace yourself. Trailer out tomorrow, 7 March at 11:01 am. #DhurandharTheRevenge. Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 19 March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam,” Ranveer wrote.

Soon after the announcement, fans flooded the comments section expressing their excitement.

“Wohoo, can’t wait,” a netizen commented.

“It is going to break all records,” another user wrote.