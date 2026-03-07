Jab Khuli Kitaab Movie Review: Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia’s slice-of-life comedy is well-meaning but messy

Jab Khuli Kitaab tries to find answers to difficult and intriguing questions. Is it ok for a couple to divorce in the final stage of their lives? Does one wrong night undo all the bright days of togetherness? But the film gets into a comical space and in a bid to handle heavy themes with a light touch often inadvertently makes light of otherwise serious situations. It’s well-intentioned but not well-executed. The humour is not sharp enough and the drama gets melodramatic at times. Gopal and Anusuya’s son-in-law is going through a financial crisis, their specially-abled son is about to get married, Anusuya has apparently never liked her daughter-in-law because she is a Parsi. The film, adapted from a play by actor-director Saurabh, has multiple things happening and is unable to bring them all together cohesively. Apart from Gopal and Anusuya, other characters seem to exist only to further the plot and don’t seem to have much development of their own.