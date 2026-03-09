Welcome 4 in development with Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Nana Patekar

Earlier this Sunday, actor Paresh Rawal confirmed that a fourth instalment in the Welcome franchise is in the works. The film is set to bring him back together with his Welcome co-stars Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar. It will see Anil Kapoor reprise his role as Majnu Bhai from the Welcome films, whereas Paresh Rawal and Nana Patekar will come back as Dr Ghungroo and Uday Shetty, respectively. According to Mid-day, producer Firoz A Nadiadwala and "his team of writers" are on an "advanced stage" of completing a screenplay for the film.
The confirmation about the project comes even as the third part in the series, Welcome To The Jungle, is awaiting release, and shortly after Anil teased its development. While promoting his film Subedaar in Akshay Kumar's show Wheel of Fortune, Anil said that he wants to reunite with Akshay on a fourth instalment in the popular comedy franchise.
While Akshay's participation is yet to be confirmed, the film is expected to bring back the other three.
Reportedly, the film will have a plot that is different from the earlier instalments but will revolve around the characters from them: Majnu Bhai, Dr Ghungroo and Uday Shetty. The film will reportedly have new antagonists, departing from franchise favourites such as Ranvir Dhanraj Xaka (Feroz Khan) and Wanted Bhai (Naseeruddin Shah).
It is also speculated that Paresh plays a character that is different from Dr Ghungroo in Welcome To The Jungle.
Suniel Shetty, who stars in Welcome To The Jungle, expressed his excitement about the film's development. On X, Suniel wrote, "In times of chaos, some news just feels… right. The OG madness - Nana, Anil and Paresh - the heartbeat of the Welcome universe are back. And no one does madness with that much brilliance. So happy to see the boys back where they belong."
Meanwhile, Welcome to the Jungle is expected to release in theatres on June 26, Friday.