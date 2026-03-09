Welcome 4 in development with Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Nana Patekar

Earlier this Sunday, actor Paresh Rawal confirmed that a fourth instalment in the Welcome franchise is in the works. The film is set to bring him back together with his Welcome co-stars Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar. It will see Anil Kapoor reprise his role as Majnu Bhai from the Welcome films, whereas Paresh Rawal and Nana Patekar will come back as Dr Ghungroo and Uday Shetty, respectively. According to Mid-day, producer Firoz A Nadiadwala and "his team of writers" are on an "advanced stage" of completing a screenplay for the film.