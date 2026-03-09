Ali Fazal to get back into lover boy mode for Lust Stories 3, says working with Shakun Batra ‘deeply fulfilling’

Actor Ali Fazal is set to feature in director Shakun Batra’s segment in upcoming Netflix anthology series Lust Stories 3. The actor will be paired opposite Radhikka Madan in the film. The actor, who was last seen playing a sensitive musician in Metro…In Dino (2025), will be embracing his lover boy avatar again in the film.
Sharing his excitement about the project, Ali said, “Lust Stories 3 came to me at a time when I was craving something emotionally honest and personal. Shakun has such a rare way of observing human behaviour, he doesn’t direct scenes, he lets them breathe. Working with him was incredibly fulfilling because he pushes you to be truthful rather than dramatic. This story explores love, desire, and vulnerability in a very real way, and I genuinely enjoyed slipping back into a romantic space after a long time.”
He added, “There’s something freeing about playing a lover boy again, but in today’s context flawed, sensitive, and emotionally aware. I think audiences will see a very different, softer side of me, and that’s what excites me the most about Lust Stories 3.”
The anthology series will also have segments from other acclaimed filmmakers like Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane and Kiran Rao.