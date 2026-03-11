Alia Bhatt-Sharvari-starrer Alpha gets a new release date

In December, we had reported about the makers of Alpha, the much anticipated actioner starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead, had postponed their film’s release, shifting to April 17 this year. On Monday, the makers pushed the release yet again — this time going for a July release.
Alpha will now arrive in theatres on July 10, the producers confirmed through a a social media post. Yash Raj Films also shared a new concept poster of their film on the occasion, which gives a consciously vague glimpse of a bruised and ferocious looking Alia. The production banner did not specify their reasons for the postponement. However, as of now, Alpha is the only major Hindi release slated for July 10 release.
Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawal, who is known for directing the web-series The Railway Men. Besides Alia and Sharvari, the actioner also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in prominent roles.
The characters of Alia and Sharvari will promisingly go toe to toe against Bobby’s character in this brutal showdown that is the first female led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The YRF Spy universe started back in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023). The recent film in the universe, War 2, came out in August last year.