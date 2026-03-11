Darsheel Safary joins Mohit Raina and Priya Mani starrer cross-border international feature

Taare Zameen Par (2007) fame actor Darsheel Safary has officially joined the cast of a yet-to-be-titled cross-border international feature film starring Mohit Raina and Priyamani.
The project, mounted as a global co-production by Mumbai based Azure Entertainment (makers of Badla, Kesari, Rocky Handsome) and USA based Red Bison Productions, will be exploring themes of identity, resilience, and human connection across borders.
The film also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Mohit and Priyamani— two performers celebrated for their commanding screen presence across Indian and global streaming platforms. With Darsheel joining the ensemble, the project now brings together three distinct acting energies spanning theatrical cinema, prestige streaming, and internationally recognized storytelling.
Sources close to the production revealed that Darsheel’s character forms the emotional bridge between the Indian and international worlds depicted in the film, anchoring the story’s moral and psychological core.
The film is being positioned as a premium international release, with plans for a global streaming distribution. Shot across multiple countries, the project aims to blend cinematic scale with intimate human drama — a storytelling approach increasingly resonating with worldwide audiences.
Speaking about joining the project, Darsheel shared, “This story moved me deeply. It speaks about courage, vulnerability, and choices that define who we become. I’m grateful to be part of a film that transcends geography and speaks to universal emotions.”
Written and directed by Harsh Mahadeshwar, the film is currently in advanced pre-production, with principal photography scheduled to commence later this year.