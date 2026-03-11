Naman Jain: It’s surreal to see the Raanjhanaa clip go viral even after 13 years

For Naman Jain, who plays Lakshya, an intelligent yet desperate student in TVF’s latest creation Hello Bachhon, it was an attempt to go beyond his image and others’ expectations. The child artist, known for his fun, upbeat roles like Janghya in Chillar Party and young Kundan in Raanjhanaa, had found an opportunity to prove himself. “Laksha was very different, and it is a delight for any actor to get something different from what the world perceives,” he says. “This was a role where I could express a lot of things. It's always a dream of every actor that they get a character where they bring their own nuances, because you're doing something like you, where people take note of your versatility.”
This is not Naman's first association with TVF. Once he entered his late teens, he starred in shows like ImMATURE and Crushed. Talking about the collaboration, he says, “I have had the best connection with TVF. When the call for ImMATURE season 2 came, I wanted to do it at any cost, because I had missed out on ImMATURE season 1 and Kota Factory.” “I have been a huge fanboy of all their spoof videos, and I know every dialogue by heart. Even the cuss-words,” he adds with a laugh.
The on-screen journey for Naman, however, began very early — and interestingly, it wasn't an acting project. He recalls, “My father and I would sit as audience members on a few reality TV shows.” Eventually, an opportunity came with a TV show about Lord Krishna. While that didn’t work out, it lead them to a meeting with Mukesh Chhabra, and eventually the role of Janghya in Chillar Party, which acquired its own fanbase. Naman says, “It was all fun and games then. Like an enjoyable tuition class. Janghya was me playing myself. That’s how I am.”
It wasn’t until Naman was working on the OTT show Swami Ramdev - Ek Sangharsh that the intensity of the profession and the path forward dawned on him. “I remember we were driving in Film City when my director, Kushal Zaveri, asked me if this was my career plan. I was 16, and suddenly, the thought hit me of making this my career. I thought if God had given me this platform, there must be some reason behind it. After that, I began travelling alone. I started to handle things myself.” Ever since, Naman has been consistently working in films and shows while juggling studies. He recalls even making space for a film like Chhalaang and working his Class 12 studies around it. Except for one year, when Naman decided to take a break for his Class 10 exams, he was always clear that he did not want a break. He explains, “Many people used to tell me that child artists often go out of sight when they grow up. But for me, I wanted to give my audience a role at every phase of my life. They should see me grow up through all my ages.”
Naman, who has worked with filmmakers like Vikas Bahl, Nitesh Tiwari, and has had Mukesh Chhabra’s support since early on, refers to them as his mentors. “They have introduced me to this world. Nitesh sir gave me very helpful advice about how to read up on filmmaking. With Mukesh sir, I did a play at Khidkiyaan theatre festival, which helped me polish my acting and confidence,” he notes. But even outside his mentorship, Naman has plenty of interesting memories from his early days on sets — Salman Khan gifting him a bracelet, which Naman flexed at school, or playing cricket with Ayushmann Khurrana on the Hawaizaada sets before going for a shot. He also recalls how his Gangs of Wasseypur director, Anurag Kashyap (he played young Sardar Khan in the film), introduced him to comic books and Marvel. The 24-year-old actor speaks with particular fondness about Zoya Akhtar, who directed him in a short segment for Bombay Talkies. In the film, Naman played a young kid who loves to dance and idolises Katrina Kaif. He reminisces, “She was always fearing that I might get trolled in school. So, she’d be like an elder sister and tell me, ‘If anyone says anything to you, tell me. You don't have to take anything to heart. What you're doing, nobody can do.’ That would motivate me so much.”
At the moment, Naman is bubbling with creative energy, and that restlessness is evident in his conversations. He says, “I don’t like sitting idle — when I do, I start overthinking and get irritated. The more work I do, the better it gets. I am always waiting for a phase where I can never take a leave.” He also shares his filmmaking plans. “I feel that will have a calming effect. I have always had a habit of writing. Wherever I travel, I have my pen and my book. Actually, this goes back to my school days, when I used to make up a lot of stories. I have written an entire screenplay; It's just a matter of courage — but I will make that someday.”
Before his future unfolds, I ask him about the viral Raanjhanaa clip that is still remembered 13 years later—the one where Dhanush's Kundan crosses paths with his younger version (played by Naman). He recalls, "Interestingly, Raanjhanaa almost didn't happen. I was initially cast but had to back out due to my exams. Thus, Aanand L Rai sir shot it with another kid. However, a few days later, he called my mother and said, 'Whenever Naman is done with his exams, we will go back to Varanasi and reshoot with him.' We went back and wrapped it up in two days." "But it's so surreal that that clip keeps popping up now and then," he says. "I am genuinely grateful for all the love. It's an amazing feeling."