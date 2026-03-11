Naman Jain: It’s surreal to see the Raanjhanaa clip go viral even after 13 years

Naman, who has worked with filmmakers like Vikas Bahl, Nitesh Tiwari, and has had Mukesh Chhabra’s support since early on, refers to them as his mentors. “They have introduced me to this world. Nitesh sir gave me very helpful advice about how to read up on filmmaking. With Mukesh sir, I did a play at Khidkiyaan theatre festival, which helped me polish my acting and confidence,” he notes. But even outside his mentorship, Naman has plenty of interesting memories from his early days on sets — Salman Khan gifting him a bracelet, which Naman flexed at school, or playing cricket with Ayushmann Khurrana on the Hawaizaada sets before going for a shot. He also recalls how his Gangs of Wasseypur director, Anurag Kashyap (he played young Sardar Khan in the film), introduced him to comic books and Marvel. The 24-year-old actor speaks with particular fondness about Zoya Akhtar, who directed him in a short segment for Bombay Talkies. In the film, Naman played a young kid who loves to dance and idolises Katrina Kaif. He reminisces, “She was always fearing that I might get trolled in school. So, she’d be like an elder sister and tell me, ‘If anyone says anything to you, tell me. You don't have to take anything to heart. What you're doing, nobody can do.’ That would motivate me so much.”