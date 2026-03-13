Sankalp Series Review: Nana Patekar’s OTT debut lacks energy and coherence

Created by Reshu Nath, the show goes in too many directions with each new episode, as we are introduced to the many pawns of this massive game of chess that’s being played in Delhi and Bihar — CM Prashant Singh (Sanjay Kapoor) and his advisor Waqar (Neeraj Kabi) being the unaware rivals on the other side. However, the way these stories unfold alongside each other makes the show more complicated than complex. You are disoriented by the lack of direction. The more interesting figures like Ma’at Saab, Prashant and Waqar frequently drift away from the proceedings, while other subplots about counterfeit currency and the kidnapping of a young kid take precedence. There is no focal emotional point to the universe here, and Sankalp struggles to rise above this inherent flaw. Of course, a big-scale narrative like this would have many players; but after a point, it becomes too convoluted for its own sake, busy being indulgent while the viewer gets distant. There is also a good backstory twist around episode 4, which strangely doesn’t add too much to the existing conflict between the two rivals.