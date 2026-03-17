'I had said no to the makers': Lyricist distances himself from 'Sarke Chunar'

NEW DELHI: Songwriter Raqueeb Alam on Tuesday distanced himself from the controversy surrounding the sexually explicit lyrics of Sarke Chunar from Sanjay Dutt’s KD The Devil, saying the track was a translation from the original Kannada and that he had initially refused to work on it.

The song, which sparked outrage on social media, has now been removed from the official YouTube page, though it had circulated widely online. The Kannada film, to be dubbed in four languages, is scheduled for release on 30 April.

“I have not written these lyrics. They were written by the film’s director Prem in Kannada. When I was asked to write them, I refused, saying such songs would not work and would be censored. They then asked me only to literally translate the Kannada version and give it to them. They would set it to the song’s metre,” Alam told HT City.

“At the end they say the entire song is about an alcohol bottle, but before that everything is so dirty. I had refused. Why would I need to write such songs?” he added.

Following the backlash, Alam said the film team instructed him to write a “fresh version with clean lyrics”, which is planned for release along with an apology note. He acknowledged that the original lyrics contained double meanings.