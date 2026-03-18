Fans disappointed as paid preview shows of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ cancelled across Mumbai and southern states

MUMBAI: Excitement turned to disappointment for fans as paid preview shows of Dhurandhar: The Revenge were abruptly cancelled at Galaxy and Gaiety theatres in Mumbai. The 4:45 PM show at Galaxy and the 5:15 PM show at Gaiety were both called off, leaving moviegoers frustrated.
Many fans had booked tickets well in advance, some arriving as early as 4:30 PM, eager to watch the sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar. Several travelled long distances from places like Andheri, anticipating a memorable movie night.
“I thought the show would start at 6 PM, but then they told us it was delayed until 9 PM,” one fan said. Another added, “I came all the way from Andheri. I thought I would watch it for four hours, but now it’s all ruined.”
Fans expressed frustration over the delay, with many standing in queues for hours only to be informed that the film file had not arrived. Those who had booked online were left wondering when refunds would be processed.
“If the team knew there were issues, they should have handled this earlier. They should’ve delivered the content 2–3 days ago. This is on them,” one fan remarked.
The cancellations were not limited to Mumbai. Paid preview shows in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana were also reportedly cancelled hours before their scheduled start. AGS Cinemas in Chennai and Broadway Cinemas in Coimbatore confirmed the cancellations on X, stating refunds would be initiated shortly and Hindi previews would proceed as planned.
Director Aditya Dhar issued an apology following the disruptions, assuring fans that Hindi shows were running on schedule while regional dubbed versions would resume soon. “If the dubbed version you have tickets for is not currently playing, you will have an option for a refund or to watch the Hindi version with subtitles instead. We truly apologise for the inconvenience. Your love for this film means the world to us,” he wrote.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for a worldwide release on March 19, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. The spy action film will release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The original Dhurandhar, released on 5 December 2025, went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year, surpassing Pushpa 2: The Rule to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.