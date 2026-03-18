Fans disappointed as paid preview shows of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ cancelled across Mumbai and southern states

MUMBAI: Excitement turned to disappointment for fans as paid preview shows of Dhurandhar: The Revenge were abruptly cancelled at Galaxy and Gaiety theatres in Mumbai. The 4:45 PM show at Galaxy and the 5:15 PM show at Gaiety were both called off, leaving moviegoers frustrated.

Many fans had booked tickets well in advance, some arriving as early as 4:30 PM, eager to watch the sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar. Several travelled long distances from places like Andheri, anticipating a memorable movie night.

“I thought the show would start at 6 PM, but then they told us it was delayed until 9 PM,” one fan said. Another added, “I came all the way from Andheri. I thought I would watch it for four hours, but now it’s all ruined.”

Fans expressed frustration over the delay, with many standing in queues for hours only to be informed that the film file had not arrived. Those who had booked online were left wondering when refunds would be processed.

“If the team knew there were issues, they should have handled this earlier. They should’ve delivered the content 2–3 days ago. This is on them,” one fan remarked.

The cancellations were not limited to Mumbai. Paid preview shows in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana were also reportedly cancelled hours before their scheduled start. AGS Cinemas in Chennai and Broadway Cinemas in Coimbatore confirmed the cancellations on X, stating refunds would be initiated shortly and Hindi previews would proceed as planned.