Nora Fatehi breaks silence on ‘Sarke Chunar’ row, says Hindi version released without her approval

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor and performer Nora Fatehi on Wednesday finally broke her silence on the controversy surrounding her recent song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the film KD: The Devil.
The dancer-actor shared a detailed video message on Instagram, explaining her side of the story and alleging that she had no role in the Hindi version of the song.
In the video, Nora said she had shot the song a few years ago and had agreed to it as it was part of a major project featuring veteran actor Sanjay Dutt.
Explaining her decision, she said the opportunity to work with such a well-known figure was a key reason for signing the project.
“When I shot this song three years ago, I agreed to it because it was part of a big film and featured a major icon, Sanjay Dutt. Who would say no to working with him? He’s such an icon. And it was a remake, at least that’s what I thought, of Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main, which is also a very iconic song,” Nora said.
She further alleged that when the song was explained to her at the time, nothing appeared “inappropriate” or “vulgar”. However, she clarified that she does not understand Kannada and had relied entirely on the team’s translation.
“When they translated the song for me, nothing seemed inappropriate or vulgar. But then again, I don’t understand Kannada, so I relied on what they told me. What they’ve done now, creating a Hindi version, dubbing the voice in Hindi, and adding lyrics that are very inappropriate, I had no idea about. They didn’t seek any approvals or permission from me,” she said.
The actor also claimed she noticed issues during the song’s launch event. According to Nora, a Kannada lyrical version was played using images she had not approved. She also alleged that an AI-generated image of her and Sanjay Dutt was shown, which she found objectionable.
“When I attended the launch event, I saw the Kannada version, which I had a major issue with because they hadn’t taken my approval. They used unflattering photos, and anyone who knows me knows I approve all my images. They released that lyrical version without my consent,” she said.
“They also created an AI-generated image of Sanjay Dutt and me. I’m already against AI, so I was quite irritated by what I saw. However, I had to remain respectful in front of the media and the filmmakers,” she added.
Nora further revealed that she felt “conflicted” during the event and anticipated backlash when the Hindi version was played.
“When they played the Hindi version, I knew there would be issues because I understand Hindi. I told the director this wouldn’t be acceptable and would attract backlash. I disassociated myself from the project, as you can see, I didn’t promote it at all,” she said.
She also emphasised the limited control artists often have in such situations.
“As artists, especially those like me, we don’t have that kind of backing. We’re not from film families; we don’t come with power behind us. It’s just us and the audience supporting us. We have very little control,” she added.
Concluding her message, Nora urged the media and social media platforms to hold filmmakers accountable in such controversies rather than targeting only the artists.
“If this situation bothers you, then hold the filmmakers and content creators accountable. Use their names and images when such controversies arise. Only then will there be a sense of responsibility,” she said.
The song has faced criticism from several public figures, including actor-politicians Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut, as well as singer Armaan Malik. Members of the Haryana and Karnataka Women’s Commissions have also raised objections to the lyrics.
The song was unveiled at a launch event attended by Nora Fatehi, director Prem, composer Arjun Janya, Rakshitha, Reeshma Nanaiah and lead actor Dhruva Sarja.
Produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, KD: The Devil is a period action entertainer inspired by real events from 1970s Bangalore.
The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and V. Ravichandran.
The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 30 April 2026.