Nora Fatehi breaks silence on ‘Sarke Chunar’ row, says Hindi version released without her approval

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor and performer Nora Fatehi on Wednesday finally broke her silence on the controversy surrounding her recent song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the film KD: The Devil.

The dancer-actor shared a detailed video message on Instagram, explaining her side of the story and alleging that she had no role in the Hindi version of the song.

In the video, Nora said she had shot the song a few years ago and had agreed to it as it was part of a major project featuring veteran actor Sanjay Dutt.

Explaining her decision, she said the opportunity to work with such a well-known figure was a key reason for signing the project.

“When I shot this song three years ago, I agreed to it because it was part of a big film and featured a major icon, Sanjay Dutt. Who would say no to working with him? He’s such an icon. And it was a remake, at least that’s what I thought, of Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main, which is also a very iconic song,” Nora said.

She further alleged that when the song was explained to her at the time, nothing appeared “inappropriate” or “vulgar”. However, she clarified that she does not understand Kannada and had relied entirely on the team’s translation.

“When they translated the song for me, nothing seemed inappropriate or vulgar. But then again, I don’t understand Kannada, so I relied on what they told me. What they’ve done now, creating a Hindi version, dubbing the voice in Hindi, and adding lyrics that are very inappropriate, I had no idea about. They didn’t seek any approvals or permission from me,” she said.