Danish Iqbal on playing Dawood Ibrahim in 'Dhurandhar': Didn't know that my character was Bade Sahab

MUMBAI: The mystery around who is Bade Sahab and who is playing the shadowy character had gripped audiences since they saw Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and its follow-up Dhurandhar: The Revenge has given the answer -- the man is none other than underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, portrayed by actor Danish Iqbal.

The revelation came as a surprise even to the actor himself who said even though he knew about his role of Ibrahim, the man held responsible for the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts and numerous other terror incidents in India, but was never told that the character was actually Bade Sahab.

"I got my Eidi a little early. I knew that I was playing Dawood Ibrahim in this film, but I didn't know that Dawood Ibrahim is 'Bade Sahab' to be very honest. So I kept wondering who could be Bade Sahab.

"But when only a few weeks were left before the film's release, somewhere I started to feel that maybe Dawood Ibrahim's character itself could be Bade Sahab," he told PTI in an interview.

In "Dhurandhar", Bade Sahab was the unseen but omnipresent force -- controlling Lyari's crime lords, ISI handlers, senior police officers and political fixers, while remaining entirely off-screen.

Since speculation around who Bade Sahab truly was had been rife on and offline with names like Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi doing the rounds.

"People were really interested in knowing who is going to play Bade Sahab rather than what Bade Sahab is going to do in the film. Sometimes one actor's name would come up, sometimes another actor's name would come up. Many times I also wondered who was playing this character."