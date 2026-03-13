Aditya Dhar responds to viral 'peak detailing' memes ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2'

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar celebrated his 43rd birthday while finalising the finishing touches on his upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar.

The director shared a heartfelt note on social media, expressing gratitude to audiences for their support and acknowledging the viral "peak detailing" memes inspired by his filmmaking style.

Taking to Instagram, Dhar reflected on the past year, revealing that he was spending his birthday completing the sequel, scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19.

"As I spend my birthday adding the final touches on Dhurandhar: The Revenge, I find myself pausing to reflect on the phenomenal year that has passed," Dhar wrote. "Sitting here today, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude, for the journey, for the team who has always walked beside me, and for the faith so many of you have shown in my work over the years."

He also addressed the online buzz surrounding the film, including the widely shared "peak detailing by Aditya Dhar" memes. "Reading all your messages, tweets, stories, and the memes, my heart is full," he added. "Please know how deeply I value all your love and encouragement."

Dhar highlighted the importance of audience trust in the film industry, calling filmmaking a "leap of faith" and emphasising how meaningful viewer support has been to him.