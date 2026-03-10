'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' records strong advance booking; sells over 2.75 lakh tickets worldwide

The advance booking momentum for Dhurandhar: The Revenge has accelerated sharply following the trailer launch, signalling strong anticipation for the upcoming action thriller.
As per industry tracking website Sacnilk, the film has sold around 2,37,323 tickets across India for its premiere shows, generating an estimated Rs 13.75 crore in domestic gross collections so far. When blocked seats are also taken into account, the figure reportedly rises to approximately Rs 19.46 crore.
Sacnilk further reports that paid preview collections alone have reached about Rs 13.26 crore, placing the film ahead of several Hindi releases this year, including Vadh 2 (Rs 3.89 crore), Tu Yaa Main (Rs 6.98 crore), and Assi (Rs 10.10 crore).
With these early numbers, the film has already emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026 so far, trailing Border 2 (Rs 328.57 crore), O’ Romeo (Rs 69.40 crore), Mardaani 3 (Rs 50.38 crore), and The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond (Rs 29.40 crore).
The film sold Rs 4 crore worth of tickets within just two hours of the commencement of advance bookings for its paid previews. Within less than a day, more than 1.2 lakh tickets had been sold.
The bulk of these sales came from the Hindi version, which accounted for around 1,20,618 tickets. Including sales in the dubbed South Indian versions, the total ticket count rose to about 1,26,623.
This pace puts the film on track to potentially enter the list of the top five highest ticket-selling films in advance booking at the India box office. The current record is held by Avengers: Endgame, which sold 15 lakh tickets in booking and generated more than Rs 35 crore before release.
Among Indian films, the highest advance booking ticket sales were recorded by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with 6,50,000 tickets, followed by Jawan with 5,57,000 tickets, and Pathaan with 5,56,000 tickets. The fifth position is currently held by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which sold 5,50,000 tickets, including 2.4 lakh within the first 24 hours of advance bookings.
With 11 days remaining before paid previews begin on March 18, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is widely expected to enter this list if the current booking trend continues.
Unlike its predecessor, the sequel will release in multiple South Indian languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
The Telugu version has already sold around 5,23,251 tickets, where the film will face competition from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, which is also scheduled to release on March 19 during the festive period of Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.
Meanwhile, the Tamil version has reportedly sold 4,85,869 tickets, while Kannada and Malayalam versions have sold 28,100 and 27,409 tickets respectively.
According to a report by Variety, the demand for preview tickets has been exceptional, with prices ranging from Rs 2,900 at INOX Megaplex to as low as Rs 59 at AGS Cinemas.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.
The first instalment of the franchise became the highest-grossing Indian film at the domestic box office, earning over Rs 800 crore, and went on to collect more than Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, making it the fourth highest-grossing Indian film globally.