'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' records strong advance booking; sells over 2.75 lakh tickets worldwide

Rapid ticket sales

The film sold Rs 4 crore worth of tickets within just two hours of the commencement of advance bookings for its paid previews. Within less than a day, more than 1.2 lakh tickets had been sold.

The bulk of these sales came from the Hindi version, which accounted for around 1,20,618 tickets. Including sales in the dubbed South Indian versions, the total ticket count rose to about 1,26,623.

This pace puts the film on track to potentially enter the list of the top five highest ticket-selling films in advance booking at the India box office. The current record is held by Avengers: Endgame, which sold 15 lakh tickets in booking and generated more than Rs 35 crore before release.

Among Indian films, the highest advance booking ticket sales were recorded by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with 6,50,000 tickets, followed by Jawan with 5,57,000 tickets, and Pathaan with 5,56,000 tickets. The fifth position is currently held by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which sold 5,50,000 tickets, including 2.4 lakh within the first 24 hours of advance bookings.

With 11 days remaining before paid previews begin on March 18, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is widely expected to enter this list if the current booking trend continues.

Unlike its predecessor, the sequel will release in multiple South Indian languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The Telugu version has already sold around 5,23,251 tickets, where the film will face competition from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, which is also scheduled to release on March 19 during the festive period of Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

Meanwhile, the Tamil version has reportedly sold 4,85,869 tickets, while Kannada and Malayalam versions have sold 28,100 and 27,409 tickets respectively.