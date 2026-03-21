You hit it out of the park: S S Rajamouli praises Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design, and direction are flawless. But it's the emotional stakes that really ground it. @adityadharfilms, you hit it out of the park.

"It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame," he wrote. @ranveersingh, what a performance, man. The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting.

From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax, you mesmerised us both as Hamza and Jaskirat. @actormaddy garu, you carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your success as ours. Congratulations to the entire team for the resounding success," he added.