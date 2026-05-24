Aishwarya Rai Bachchan channels old Hollywood glamour in striking white ensemble at Cannes 2026

Moving away from traditional red carpet gowns, Aishwarya opted for an avant-garde white pantsuit comprising a structured, plunging blazer paired with sharply tailored trousers. The monochrome look was enhanced with intricate embellishments along the sides, adding texture and depth to the sleek silhouette.

A dramatic feathered cape served as the centrepiece of the ensemble, framing her shoulders before cascading into a sweeping train. The oversized design evoked vintage cinematic glamour while retaining a modern edge.

Wearing her signature brunette waves loose, Aishwarya completed the look with understated, elegant makeup. Photographed mid-stride on Cannes’ iconic red steps, she exuded confidence and poise.

The Miss India Organisation described her appearance as “elegant, commanding and timeless”, noting that she continues to deliver defining fashion moments at the festival.

This year marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 24th appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, further cementing her long-standing association with the event and with L’Oréal Paris.

(With inputs from ANI)