In times of strife, important ro remind ourselves of the love in our heart: Imtiaz Ali on 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

MUMBAI: The world is getting harsher and that is precisely why Imtiaz Ali says he made "Main Vaapas Aaunga", a story about love, healing and the quiet sweetness that people carry in their hearts long after everything around them has been torn apart.

With the film, which reunites Ali with his "Amar Singh Chamkila" star Diljit Dosanjh, the director seeks to explore how love is the very thing that makes survival possible during and even after a crisis.

"I feel that all of us have some sweetness, which we ascribe either to a romantic or to a spiritual thing that we keep close to our hearts that sustains us through harsh realities.

Today in the world, a lot is going wrong, there is a lot of strife, unfortunately. Therefore, there is all the more reason to remind ourselves of the love in our hearts," the director told PTI in an interview.

"The emotion of love, healing, romance, and beauty is required more in a condition of harshness outside.

When there is strife, there is more reason for us to keep closer what is precious to our heart," he added.

Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, Ali's new film draws not from history books but from the first-hand accounts of survivors he encountered while filming for his 2024 movie "Amar Singh Chamkila" across Punjab.