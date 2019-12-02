Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Harsha sets eyes on April 2020 for Bhajarangi 2 release 

The current schedule is being filmed at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, and will be done at a stretch, Harsha hopes to shoot 70 per cent of the portions by December 15, and complete the entire film by Ja

Still from Shivarajkumar’s forthcoming film, Bhajarangi 2.

By Express News Service

Shivarajkumar’s forthcoming film, Bhajarangi 2, directed by Harsha, is likely to get released in April. The shooting is in progress, keeping the summer season in target. Shivanna, who has recovered from his shoulder injury, resumed the shooting for Bhajarangi 2 in September.

The current schedule is being filmed at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, and will be done at a stretch, Harsha hopes to shoot 70 per cent of the portions by December 15, and complete the entire film by January.

Bhajarangi 2 is bankrolled by Jayanna Combines and will be the third combination of the actor and director, and the fourth for producer Jayanna. This film will also have Bhavana coming with Shivanna for the second time, after Tagaru.

For the latest movie, Harsha has used the title of his previous film, Bhajarangi, but the story is said to be different. The makers, who created a buzz with the film’s posters, have more surprises in store, which Harsha plans to reveal at the right time in future. Apart from the lead roles, that feature well-known faces, the director has put together an interesting star cast by signing up mostly fresh and young talents, which is also said to be the highlight of Bhajarangi 2.

The film’s music has been scored by Arjun Janya, while J Swamy is handling the camerawork and Deepu S Kumar is at the edit desk.

