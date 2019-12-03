Home Entertainment Kannada

Kotigobba 3 talkie portions over, team prepares for song shoots

By Express News Service

Sudeep is busy dividing his time between hosting the popular Kannada reality show, Bigg Boss Season 7, and shooting for his upcoming Kannada project, Kotigobba 3. Though the makers are not revealing any details about the film’s progress, we have learned that the actor, along with a few other artistes, has finished shooting the climax portions in Bengaluru, which also completes the talkie portions of the film.

The team now has three songs left to shoot, and is headed to Puducherry this week where the first schedule has been planned. The shooting for the other two songs will take place in Mumbai and Bengaluru, respectively.

Kotigobba 3 marks the directorial debut of Shiva Karthik. The story of the film has been penned by Sudeep. With Malayalam actor Madonna Sebastian playing the female lead, the film consists of an ensemble cast, including Bollywood actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Aftab Shivdasani and Shraddha Das, along with  Ravi Shankar and Tabla Nani. The film is produced by Surappa Babu. It has been shot in many foreign locations, including Serbia, Thailand and Malaysia. Arjun Janya has composed the music, while Shekar Chandru has handled the camerawork.

Meanwhile, Sudeep is gearing up for the release of Dabangg 3, in which he stars alongside lead actor Salman Khan. The Hindi film, directed by Prabhudeva, will be simultaneously released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The distribution of the Kannada version has been taken up by Manjunath Gowda.

Director and director Anup Bhandari has written the lyrics for the songs, and has also sung a rap for one of the tracks. Sudeep also has another project in the pipeline, for which he is joining hands with director Anup Bhandari and Manjunath Gowda. The film is said to have been titled Phantom. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made by the producers.

