'Alidu Ulidavaru' to get worldwide release on December 6

By Express News Service

Alidu Ulidavaru, a psychological thriller from Asha Bedra Ventures, will be released worldwide on December 6.

The film is helmed by Kahi director Aravind Shastry, and tells a story revolving around news channels.

”The story follows a popular TV host and deals with the topic of superstition through his journey of making the 100th episode for his show He is caught in the business of numbers, TRPs and relationship tangles, and how all of this haunts him is uncovered in this thriller,” says producer Ashu Bedra, who has also acted in the film.

“The story of Alidu Ulidavaru has been written by Sudhir Shanbhog. It is unique because it comes wrapped with a lot of suspense elements. The film brings together an interesting star cast, including Atul Kulkarni, Pawan Kumar, and Sangeetha Bhat, along with B Suresha, Dharamanna Kadoor, and Dinesh Mangaluru,” he adds.

It has music by Midhun Mukundan, and features three cinematographers -- Abhishek Kasargod, Aravind Kashyap and Abhin Rajesh.