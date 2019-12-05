Home Entertainment Kannada

'Alidu Ulidavaru' to get worldwide release on December 6

'Alidu Ulidavaru' is helmed by Kahi director Aravind Shastry, and tells a story revolving around news channels.

Published: 05th December 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

A still from psychological thriller 'Alidu Ulidavaru'.

A still from psychological thriller 'Alidu Ulidavaru'.

By Express News Service

Alidu Ulidavaru, a psychological thriller from Asha Bedra Ventures, will be released worldwide on December 6.

The film is helmed by Kahi director Aravind Shastry, and tells a story revolving around news channels.

”The story follows a popular TV host and deals with the topic of superstition through his journey of making the 100th episode for his show He is caught in the business of numbers, TRPs and relationship tangles, and how all of this haunts him is uncovered in this thriller,” says producer Ashu Bedra, who has also acted in the film. 

“The story of Alidu Ulidavaru has been written by Sudhir Shanbhog. It is unique because it comes wrapped with a lot of suspense elements. The film brings together an interesting star cast, including Atul Kulkarni, Pawan Kumar, and Sangeetha Bhat, along with B Suresha, Dharamanna Kadoor, and Dinesh Mangaluru,” he adds. 

It has music by Midhun Mukundan, and features three cinematographers -- Abhishek Kasargod, Aravind Kashyap and Abhin Rajesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alidu Ulidavaru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Video
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp